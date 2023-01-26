HONOLULU, Hi. (WSVN) — We have an update on the Miami Dolphins’ star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

His parents are opening up about his progress in concussion protocol.

This is the first time we are hearing an update on Tagovailoa in a month.

Per the NFL’s concussion protocol, a player cannot speak publicly until he is medically cleared. However, Tagovailoa’s parents are optimistic that he can make a full recovery following at least three head injuries this past season.

The question on fans’ minds is whether Tagovailoa will be healthy enough to play in the 2023 season.

His parents answered that at the high school Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“He comes back, you know what I’m saying,” said Tagovailoa’s father, Galu Tagovailoa, “and that’s their guy. I mean, they love him. We love him and what they’re doing and how they’re helping him with his recovery.”

This echoes what Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Jan. 16.

His mother shared her gratitude for all the support they received after he suffered the concussions that cut his best season short.

“Across the globe, everyone was just praying in agreement for his healing and just for our healing as well,” said mom Diane Tagovailoa.

His father said his son is still going through the concussion protocol, but mentally, he’s in high spirits.

“And that’s the most important thing, as parents, you like to see your kid’s smile on their face when you walk into the house,” he said.

May 1 is a very important date. That is the deadline for the Dolphins to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth year option that would guarantee him some financial security past next season; 2023 is the final year of his four-year rookie deal.

