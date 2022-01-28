FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From dealing cars to serving pancakes, AutoNation recruited a celebrity chef to serve breakfast for a worthy cause.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa served up pancakes alongside two AutoNation senior executives, Friday morning.

7Sports’ Donovan Campbell was also there to help out the cause.

Together they served up some breakfast to employees as a part of the company’s DRVPNK Initiative at the AutoNation headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

“DRVPNK Initiative is about beating cancer and about cancer research and helping people with cancer,” said AutoNation Executive Vice President Marc Cannon. “Every single dollar we raise goes right to that initiative.”

“Being in this community, having the chance to have Tua out here, Marc Cannon and AutoNation really connecting with the staff, it’s an amazing event,” said Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of the Miami Dolphins.

Autonation’s goal is to raise $35 million for cancer research and treatment.

