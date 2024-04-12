HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa brought a taste of Hawaii to South Florida with this third annual Luau with Tua event held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday night.

The event was held to raise funds for the Tua Foundation and the Dan Marino Foundation, bringing in nearly 300 supporters, including Dolphins legends and enthusiastic fans for a night of philanthropy and Polynesian culture.

Attendees experienced a traditional Hawaiian performance and a chance to bid on exclusive sports memorabilia during a silent auction, which contributed to the charitable efforts of the night.

“It really is a blessing. I am very fortunate to be in the position that I’m in now to use my platform to be able to do things like this,” said Tagovailoa.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and NFL greats like Dan Marino and Jim Kelly were among the high-profile figures in attendance.

“To see these guys and to see Dan Marino supporting — to see Jim Kelly here supporting this — it really is amazing,” said 2020 Fan of the Year, Ian Berger.

Fans expressed their excitement about the opportunity to interact with their heroes.

“There’s no better place to be right now than right here,” said Dolphins fan, Lisa Siegel. “Tua is doing so much good in the community.”

The night concluded on a high note as Tagovailoa dedicated nearly an hour to take photographs and sign autographs for fans. He even took to the stage with his guitar and serenaded the audience with Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”

At one point, Tagovailoa uttered a phrase in Samoan, then translated it.

“That means the pathway to leadership is through service,” he said. “And for everyone that’s here, this is their service. This is service by giving back, not expecting anything in return.”

The Tua Foundation raised more than $800,00 to help children.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.