EXPECTATIONS: The Miami Dolphins are at a crucial point in their five-year rebuild under general manager Chris Grier. They have built a roster of stars from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on offense to cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb on defense. Head coach Mike McDaniel, hired in 2022, became just the third coach in franchise history to lead the team to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. But the Dolphins still don’t have a playoff win to show for Grier’s efforts after a second-consecutive first-round exit last season. Grier worked in the offseason to make sure Miami’s lofty expectations don’t fall short again by retooling the defense, signing Tagovailoa to a four-year extension and restructuring Hill’s contract. The Dolphins’ hopes of winning their first playoff game since 2000 depends mostly on their ability to have their stars healthy and available for the 17-game season.

NEW FACES: Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, WR Odell Beckham Jr., TE Jonnu Smith, DT Calais Campbell, OL Aaron Brewer, S Jordan Poyer, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Chop Robinson, OL Patrick Paul.

KEY LOSSES: DT Christian Wilkins, CB Xavien Howard, C Connor Williams, G Robert Hunt, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Jerome Baker, S Brandon Jones, S DeShon Elliott, LB Melvin Ingram.

STRENGTHS: Tagovailoa had the best statistical season of his career in 2023, setting career highs in passing yards (4,624), completion rate (69%) and touchdown passes (29), while staying healthy enough to play the entire season for the first time in his career. Now he’s signed long term, and Tagovailoa said his new contract, which is the most lucrative in franchise history, motivated him to get better as he hopes to help Miami end its postseason win drought. Additionally, the Dolphins offense returns Hill and Waddle, who combined for 2,813 yards receiving last season, which was the most in the NFL. They are expected to again be one of the most productive tandems in the league if they can stay healthy.

WEAKNESSES: Miami’s defensive line has undergone a massive overhaul after the loss of standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and others in free agency. The Dolphins made several new additions, including six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, who has experience playing for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. But the interior defensive line is a concern after the Dolphins cut Teair Tart and with Benito Jones sidelined with an injury. Both were expected to compete for the starting nose tackle job after Raekwon Davis left for Indianapolis.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Skylar Thompson beat out Mike White for the backup quarterback job after a strong preseason finale in which he directed two touchdown drives with 190 yards passing. But Miami’s offense will be without Odell Beckham Jr. for at least the first four games. Beckham will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list because of undisclosed injuries that McDaniel has indicated he’s not concerned about. Beckham, who signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May, has yet to suit up for his new team.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: No NFL player has more yards receiving than Tyreek Hill over the past two seasons. Hill led the NFL with 1,799 yards in 2023, becoming the only player in NFL history with multiple 1,700-yard seasons. He has also averaged at least 14 yards per reception in six of his past seven seasons, making him one of the most reliable options on any fantasy roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.