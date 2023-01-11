MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game at Buffalo.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel made the announcement Wednesday during media availability.

Coach McDaniel has officially rule Tua out for Sunday Playoff game at Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/LX4zLnoXnD — Mike DiPasquale (@mdipasquale7) January 11, 2023

Tua suffered a concussion in Miami on Christmas Day in the team’s loss to Green Bay.

Tagovailoa was previously concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field.

