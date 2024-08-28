PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his foundation made a good call by donating a brand new flag football field to Pinecrest Elementary School, honoring the unique teaching style of educator Mary Crippen.

The school community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate this generous gift, which is set to benefit students for years to come.

The excitement at Pinecrest Elementary was palpable as Crippen, who gained attention after her creative classroom videos went viral, reflected on the incredible journey that led to this moment.

“It still doesn’t feel like I’m standing on a football field,” she said. “Like, I’m gonna wake up and it’s all been a dream, but it’s been a wild ride.”

Crippen’s innovative approach, which integrates football statistics into her lessons, caught the eye of the Miami Dolphins and the Tua Foundation. Earlier this year, her efforts were further recognized when Dolphins legend Dan Marino surprised her with tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“[It was my] first time in Vegas. Wow!” Crippen recalled. “That was incredible. The Raiders dome is amazing. Like nothing I’ve ever been to. Just the vibe and energy around the Super Bowl is unmatched.”

The new flag football field, now a permanent fixture at Pinecrest Elementary, represents more than just a place for students to play—it symbolizes the impact of creative teaching and community support.

“It’s an incredible feeling. Not just for me but for the community of Pinecrest and what this is going to mean, not just now but for so many years to come. This is going to change a lot for our community in a positive and great way,” Crippen said.

While Tua Tagovailoa was unable to attend the event, his wife, Annah, was present to offer encouragement.

“We’re both excited to see all the amazing things you will do on this field,” she shared. “Have fun, stay active, and always remember to give back.”

Tua’s parents were also in attendance, witnessing their son’s generosity firsthand. Another proud observer was Crippen’s mother, Donna Martinez, a retired teacher of 38 years, who originally started the football-themed lessons that Mary has now taken to the next level.

“It draws at your heartstrings to see your child not only do what you do but do it 100 times better,” Martinez said.

With the new field in place, Crippen envisions even more opportunities for her students.

“It opens the door for clubs, I mean, flag football clubs,” she said. “This is a safe space to play. We can come out here when it’s time for me to teach the X’s and O’s and do the lessons straight on the field. How cool would that be?”

As the Pinecrest Elementary community enjoys this new addition, the message from the Tua Foundation and all involved was clear: have fun, stay active, and always give back.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.