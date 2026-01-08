CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Savannah Bananas have turned baseball into a full-blown party, featuring dancing players, trick plays, and packed stadiums wherever they go.

Now, Chicago wants to get in on the fun.

The new Chicago Snowballs took the first step toward creating its own entertainment-style baseball team with tryouts that officially got underway on Monday.

But what does it take to make the cut?

One thing to note, a rocket arm doesn’t guarantee a roster spot.

Jonah Campbell knows he needs all-around talent.

“This is certainly not a normal baseball team,” he said. “So, we’re doing our baseball stuff. We’re also showing a little razzle dazzle.”

Even home run hitters have to bring something extra to the plate.

“If I do bad, it’s the bat’s fault, okay. It was not me. It was not me,” said Miranda Wesolowski.

Wesolowski, otherwise, is at home in the infield and on the dance floor, and that’s exactly what this team wants.

“We want huge entertainers. We want people to come in and have fun,” said the team’s co-owner, Cherie Travis.

Cherie and her brother, Paul, are fielding a new, co-ed team called the Chicago Snowballs – inspired by the success of the Savannah Bananas.

“There was this discussion of like, why snowballs in the summertime? and we’re like, that’s exactly why,” Paul said.

Tryouts are being held for people who can play ball and just about anything else.

“Yes, we’re making plays. We’re playing baseball, but it’s more than that. It’s about making sure that everybody comes away feeling like they had a show,” Campbell said.

The team owners call it pro baseball’s first co-ed “sportsainment” experience.

“So we’re creating a whole new opportunity to continue playing for both men and women, and for them to keep playing the game they love,” Cherie said.

When asked about the team and what they think will draw people in.

“Probably the intermixing of all of the personalities together and everybody’s got something different to bring to the table,” she said.

Players need to bring the fundamentals, but also the fun — Just like the one guy who came to the tryouts on stilts.

