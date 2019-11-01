Trump to host Washington Nationals at the White House

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will welcome World Series Champions the Washington Nationals to the White House on Monday.

“#BREAKING: On Monday, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump will welcome the #WorldSeries Champion Washington @Nationals to the @WhiteHouse! #STAYINTHEFIGHT,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere tweeted Friday, referencing the team’s motto during its long journey to victory.

The Nationals arrived back in DC Thursday night after their Wednesday victory over the Houston Astros in a dramatic seven-game series. The team will be holding its victory parade on Saturday in DC.

CNN has reached out to the Nationals for comment.

Trump has already butt heads with Nationals fans. The President attended Game 5 of the World Series in DC on Sunday, where he received cheers, boos and some chants of “lock him up.” Frequent Trump critic and chef José Andrés made the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s game.

Thank you @Nationals @MLB @astros For inviting an immigrant! To throw first pitch! In a game full of immigrants! Inviting me representing millions of first responders doing amazing work helping everyone! Specially @WCKitchen today we pass 1.5 million meals in Bahamas alone… pic.twitter.com/f3vzj71YNU — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 28, 2019

Speaking at a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office a few days before the game, the President was asked whether he’d throw out the first pitch of the game.

“I don’t know. They gotta dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that,” Trump joked, appearing to refer to his bulletproof vests.

The Washington Capitals, DC’s National Hockey League team, also announced Friday that they would honor the Nationals before the Capitals’ game on Sunday.

Members of the Nationals as well as the World Series trophy will appear on the ice for a pre-game ceremony, according to a statement from the Capitals.

