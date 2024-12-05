MIAMI (AP) — The audience at the FIFA Club World Cup draw in Miami watched a prerecorded video message from President-elect Donald Trump in which he said soccer is going “through the roof.”

Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their son, Theo, were among those at the event to draw groups for the expanded 32-team tournament that will be played in the United States next year. The field is made up of top clubs from across the globe, including Spain’s Real Madrid, England’s Manchester City, and Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

Trump complimented FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his address.

“I will try and be there if I can, I would. We’ll see what happens. But I just want to say you’re led by a man named Gianni. I just know him as Gianni and he’s a winner and he’s the president, and I’m the president. And we’ve known each other a long time, and I’m so honored to have this kind of a relationship because soccer is going through the roof. As everybody knows, it’s been doing fantastically well.”

The Club World Cup will take place in 11 U.S. cities from June 15 to July 13. It will be played every four years.

Trump also noted the 2026 men’s World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I want to say my highest regards in respect to Gianni, and it’s an honor to be with you and we’ll be with you very soon. And we’re going to be watching the World Cup, very importantly, also very soon. And I was very responsible, along with Gianni in getting it. And it’s going to be a fantastic thing,” Trump said.

