MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA went all out at E11EVEN Miami after their epic win on the ice at the Winter Olympics, as they geared up for the next stop on their victory lap: a visit to the White House.

The U.S. men’s hockey team brought home gold for the first time in nearly 50 years. The 305 was not their intended destination, but Mother Nature had other plans.

South Florida is no stranger to winning hockey teams, and so, when severe storms changed the team’s flight route on Monday, Miami was more than happy to roll out the red carpet for them.

From chants of “USA” to champagne showers, the team took over E11EVEN, and the microphone, late Monday night.

Fans of the Panthers were overjoyed to see a familiar face: Tkachuk, who showed the rest of their teammates how to celebrate Miami style.

The revelry comes hours after bad weather pummeling the Northeast laid the foundation for a memorable night out in the Magic City. At one point, clubgoers joined the victors in a heartfelt rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

As soon as they touched down at Miami International Airport, the champs were honored with a hero salute — fresh off their 2-1 overtime win over Canada that secured the U.S. men’s hockey team Olympic gold for the first time in 46 years.

“It’s just incredible what this team was able to accomplish; representing the U.S., obviously, it’s an honor,” said Auston Matthews, the team’s captain.

“It’s been amazing. It’s a dream of ours. It was such an amazing way to unite the country,” said Tkachuk.

Fans showed up and showed out from the airport.

“Very exciting,” said a young fan.

“It was absolutely amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said another young fan.

From MIA, the players were shuttled off to 1 Hotel South Beach along Collins Avenue.

After a disco nap, the Olympians dined at COTE in the Design District before they headed to E11EVEN.

“We’re major Cats fans, and we were fortunate enough to come to this exact spot this year to celebrate their Stanley Cup win, and we’re so excited we could do it again, and this time, it gets to be for the entire country,” said a fan.

First they conquered the world. Then they came to conquer Miami.

The team will be airborne once again on Tuesday as they fly to the nation’s capital. Their destination: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

President Donald Trump alsd invited the players to the State of the Union address, Tuesday night. The women’s gold medal-winning Olympic hockey team was also invited to attend, but they had some prior commitments and declined to go.

