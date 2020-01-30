Traz Powell Stadium in Miami reopens following $2M renovation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traz Powell Stadium at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Miami has reopened following the completion of a months-long renovation to the venue.

The stadium, which is known for being the stomping grounds for some high profile NFL players, received a face lift thanks to Nike in time for this year’s Super Bowl. The stadium is also the home venue for seven local high school football teams.

“What Nike did, it means a lot,” Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns said. “As far as I should know, football is really big down here.”

The venue replaced its field turf and track with a playing surface made from 282,000 pounds of Nike recycled athletic footwear.

The sneaker giant joined forces with the Dolphins and Miami-Dade County Public Schools as part of its commitment to a cleaner environment, which made the renovation of the stadium a no-brainer.

“This is going to be around long after the [San Francisco] 49ers and the [Kansas City] Chiefs take off,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “After J-Lo and Shakira stop singing, Traz Powell, the new Traz Powell, will be here. A $2 million investment that, quite frankly, carries so much historic significance in our community.”

Former University of Miami running back Duke Johnson, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Hurns all played at Traz Powell during their high school playing days.

Hurns said he was excited to see the latest upgrades to his old stomping grounds.

“It’s dope, man,” he said. “From the moment I pulled up, it was eye-catching. It meant a lot to me, you know, just playing here a lot for high school. We came to play at our home stadium, so coming here and seeing this, seeing how different it is, it means a lot.”

Over 60 NFL players have played at the venue, and their old sneakers may have contributed to its new playing surface.

