MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - In an effort to enhance the culture at Miramar Optimist, six years ago, Tracy Martin was appointed as the director of the Wolverines football program.

It’s a job that gave Martin a way to stay close to a program that his late son loved.

Doubling as a commissioner and a head coach, Martin’s philosophy to coaching and running a youth football program goes beyond Xs and Os.

“Trying to figure out ways on being successful, not only as a football program, but we try to figure out ways to make our youth successful later on in life,” he said.

Many times he’s the first one on the field and the last one to leave. His players and coaching staff, which include SoFlo pro Najeh Davenport, appreciate Martin’s efforts.

“He walks with a purpose,” said Davenport. “Like we say, when he walks around, when we see him communicating, it’s not just his group, it’s the 13U, the 9U. He’s got a relationship with everybody. That’s big for the community, especially the City of Miramar.”

“He’s good to kids. He’s a great coach. I think a lot of kids like him,” said one football player.

For Martin, his purpose runs deep considering he’s the father of Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed at 17 years old.

His death sparked a national controversy.

For Tracy, leading the program his son once played for makes it even more meaningful.

“I may have lost a child due to gun violence, but I did gain 300 children,” said Tracy. “I consider all of these kids out here my kids. This is my life work, just being with the kids, being able to show them a different aspect of life.”

Although Trayvon is no longer with us, he is certainly not forgotten — especially at Miramar Optimist.

“We retired the number and we decided to bring it back, just in honor of him,” said Tracy. “Knowing that he grew up on this program and he gave a lot to this program in the short time that he was here, it means a lot just to continue the legacy.”

It’s a legacy Trayvon’s little brother Tyler Martin can now run with, along with his own personal goals.

“Win every single game and compete against each other and get a lot of trophies,” said Tyler.

“He reminds me so much of Trayvon,” said Tracy. “Trayvon didn’t get a chance to see him and he didn’t get a chance to see Trayvon but every day it’s a constant reminder that your brother is watching you. I know he’s proud of him and he dedicates the season to Trayvon every year.”

Trayvon would have been 26 years old this year.

