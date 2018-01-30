Top high school cornerbacks gear up for National Signing Day

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The two best cornerback prospects in the country also happen to attend the same high school in Plantation — and have been gearing up for the upcoming National Signing Day.

On Feb. 7, all eyes will be on American Heritage High School defensive backs Patrick Surtain Jr. and Tyson Campbell to see which colleges they will choose to play for.

Surtain Jr. is also the son of former NFL star and current American Heritage football coach Patrick Surtain.

“Obviously, it’s a tough decision, you know. It’s one of the biggest decisions of my life, actually,” said Surtain Jr. “I can’t wait to get it over with. I’ve been in the recruiting process since freshman year.”

Both Surtain Jr. and Campbell told 7News that they will not allow outside pressure to sway their decision.

“At the end of the day, it’s your decision. I’m the one who’s going to be at a particular school for the next three to four years,” said Campbell.

Both top cornerbacks said they also want to be prepared for when their football careers are over.

“‘Cause football don’t last long,” said Surtain Jr. “It’s only a short period in your life.”

“I knew Pat since I was 9, so it’s just crazy how we just turned into this,” said Campbell. “It’s a blessing. We work hard for this. The future is bright for us, so y’all look out.”

There is also a possibility that the longtime teammates could play for the same college.

“It’s always been a possibility. We’ve been talking about it a lot, and if it happens, it happens,” said Surtain Jr.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.