Tony Parker’s double-double lifts Hornets past Heat 125-113

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Parker had 24 points and 11 assists to lead a big night from Charlotte’s bench, and the Hornets beat the Miami Heat 125-113 on Tuesday night.

Behind Parker, who provided a spark all game long with his scoring, passing and decision-making, Charlotte’s reserves outscored Miami’s 66-46. Malik Monk had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 14 points and eight rebounds for the second unit.

Among the starters, Nic Batum had 20 points and Kemba Walker had 19, his lowest output of the season, as the Hornets beat the Heat for the second time in 10 days.

Walker still played a big role, helping squash a fourth-quarter comeback sparked by Dwyane Wade, who led Miami with 19 points and made four 3-pointers. Walker knocked down a pair of 3s in the final 3½ minutes to push Charlotte’s lead back to double digits.

Parker effectively used the pick-and-roll to create space for himself and his teammates as the Heat, coming off a home loss to Sacramento, struggled defensively for the second straight night.

TIP-INS

Heat: Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 12 rebounds. … Were outrebounded 39-34 by the smaller Hornets. … Scored 56 points in the paint.

Hornets: The Hornets exercised their third-year option on guard Malik Monk before the game. The 6-foot-3 Monk is averaging 11 points per game in his second NBA season. He was selected 11th overall in the 2017 draft.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Atlanta on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

