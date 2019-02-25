Tony Hawk posts video of daughter learning to skateboard

(WSVN) - Skateboarding can be dangerous and difficult for kids to learn — but it helps when your father is skating legend Tony Hawk.

Hawk posted a video that showed him performing his dad duties by helping his 10-year-old daughter Kadence overcome her skating fears on a ramp.

My daughter overcoming her fear in real time (wait for it). I might have been more nervous than she was.

👧🏼🛹⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IG6awFIHA3 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 23, 2019

You can hear him hyping up his daughter and offering words of encouragement before she safely makes it down the ramp.

As of this writing, the video has been liked more than 829,000 times and received more than 13 million views on Twitter.

