(CNN) — Former MLB pitcher Tommy John, who is best known as the namesake of a pioneering elbow surgery that extended his career, passed away Saturday at age 83, according to a statement from the New York Yankees.

In 1974, John underwent Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction surgery, as it’s medically known. The operation is a grafting procedure in which doctors take tendons from another part of the body – the forearm, hamstring, hip or knee – and replace the medial ligament in the elbow with the grafted portion. Two holes are drilled into the patient’s arm bones and the replacement ligament is woven between the two holes in a pattern resembling a figure-eight.

After the experimental procedure, John missed the entire 1975 season before returning to the big leagues and pitching all the way through the 1989 season. The left-hander made 700 career starts, with 382 of those coming after his 1974 surgery.

“The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Tommy John, who was a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favorite of Yankees fans,” the Yankees said in a statement Sunday.

“While his incredible longevity and post-surgery achievements changed the fortunes and trajectory of countless athletes around the world, it also overshadowed his excellence as a pitcher, which included consecutive 20‑win seasons with the Yankees.”

John finished his 26-season career with a 288-231 record and a career ERA of 3.34. He threw 162 complete games and 46 shutouts.

His surgically repaired elbow provided incredible longevity. Only Nolan Ryan (27) played more MLB seasons than John among Modern Era (since 1901) pitchers and position players.

John was absent from Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day earlier this month as he battled what the team called “health issues” at his home in Bradenton, Florida.

In a letter to fans, John wrote: “I want to thank the Yankees organization & the Steinbrenner family for giving me this opportunity to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends & fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career.”

John continued, “Thank you to all the fans who supported me & my teammates for 26 years. I will never forget you.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy John, a veteran of 26 MLB seasons who helped revolutionize recovery from pitching injuries in the 1970s.” MLB said on X.

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