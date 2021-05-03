TMZ Sports releases bodycam footage of former Dolphins player Mark Walton’s arrest at Pizza Hut

MIAMI (WSVN) - TMZ Sports has released bodycam video of former UM and Dolphins football player Mark Walton being taken into custody after a dispute at a Pizza Hut.

Walton, 24, was arrested in Allaphatah back in January.

The video shows the encounter at Pizza Hut, where Walton claimed he was called a racial slur by some employees.

He faces charges of misdemeanor trespassing and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Walton signed to the Miami Dolphins back in 2019 but was later cut after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend.

Those charges were later dropped.

