MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video shows Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor and the woman who claims he sexually assaulted her during an NBA Finals game at the Kaseya Center.

TMZ on Saturday released the second video, recorded during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, June 9.

This time, TMZ reports, the video shows McGregor and his accuser minutes after the assault allegedly took place.

In a demand letter, the victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, wrote, ““Mr. McGregor, aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom.”

But according to video obtained by TMZ Sports last week, it appears to show McGregor holding the victim’s hand and leading her into the bathroom.

Once inside, Mitchell said, McGregor forced the victim to perform oral sex on him and even ripped off her clothes as he continued the attack.

The attorney said her client eventually fought McGregor off and gave police the clothes she was wearing that night as evidence.

Mitchell also gave 7News screenshots of Instagram messages that, she said, are between the victim and one of McGregor’s security guards, where the victim accuses McGregor of pulling her pants down and calls him “mad aggressive.”

At one point, the victim allegedly said in the texts, “I didn’t know he was trying to [expletive] me in the bathroom.”

The security guard allegedly responded, “How did u not know? Lol.”

McGregor has denied any wrongdoing, but his attorney sent 7News a statement, following the release of the latest video from TMZ Sports. It reads, “While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed. This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

In a statement issued Thursday, the Miami Heat said they’re aware and conducting their own investigation.

City of Miami Police are also investigating.

