Tiger Woods and son Charlie to compete together at next month’s PNC Championship

(CNN) — Tiger Woods and son Charlie will play together in next month’s PNC Championship, according to the PGA Tour.

The PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, sees some of the top PGA and LPGA Tour players team up with a family member.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, will be competing at the event for the first time.

Charlie, 11, is an accomplished junior player and a video of his impressive swing went viral earlier this year. Woods has caddied for his son on a number of occasions.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said in a statement, reported by the PGA Tour. “It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.”

The 44-year-old recently finished tied 38th at the Masters, carding one-under par.

