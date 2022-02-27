MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and turned out to cycle, run or walk, all to help conquer cancer.

On wheels and on foot, participants got an extensive workout while raising money for research at the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event, founded and organized by the Miami Dolphins.

Among those taking part in Saturday’s ride was Marcus Bach Armas, senior director of legal and government affairs for the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, where the rides reached the finish line.

“We had a crazy idea to build an event that would raise money for cancer research here in South Florida,” he said, “and they said we couldn’t, but we did, and in year one, we raised a few hundred thousand dollars, and we got partners behind us, and by year three, we cracked a million dollars.”

Since then, millions of dollars have been raised for cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami.

“Then they said we couldnt break $50 million, and last year we announced that we would raise $75 million for the Sylvester Cancer Center, so when they say we can’t, we will,” said Bach Armas.

Participants either ran a 5K or rolled though SouthFlorida in a 15-, 35-, 50- or 100-mile ride, raising awareness and funding that is so desperately needed.

Oscar Ortiz said he rode in honor of his son Sebastian.

“When my son was diagnosed six years ago, there was only one treament option for him, and we lost him in 14 months,” he said. “No matter where we would have gotten [treatment] in the country, there was only one treatment option for him.”

Ortiz said the money raised through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event will help open doors, so younger cancer patients will have a better chance of prevailing over the devastating disease.

“This partnership means a million dollars are going to be allocated specifically for pediatric cancer research in the hopes that we’re going to provide other options for people,” he said, “so parents won’t have to hear those words, ‘We’re out of options.’ Sebastian deserved so much better.”

So many deserve better, and that is why WSVN a proud sponsor of this year’s event. Cameras showed 7Sports reporter Donovan Campbell and WSVN’s co-president and general manager Paul Magnes breaking a sweat.

Their participation is all part of the commitment from the Miami Dolphins and this South Florida community to find a cure and create better opportunities for cancer fighters and survivors.

“This awareness is going to drive results and make change,” said Ortiz.

The Dolphins announced they raised more than $6 million in last year’s event.

