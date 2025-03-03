COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - We all know South Florida is the Mecca for high school football and baseball. But did you know high school wrestling is also very big in our area? At Cardinal Gibbons, the chief’s success is due, in part, to a family affair.

Meet Steve Mocco; he’s the man in charge of the American Top Team gym at Coconut Creek.

He runs one of the country’s top wrestling programs.

Mocco is also a two-time Division One NCAA National Champion and a 2008 US Olympian.

Out of his achievements, one stands out the most– coaching his two sons.

“I feel like I won the lottery,” he said. “Being able to share this time with them, prepare them the best I can.”

He oversees the growth of his two sons, Michael and Peter, who are both among the top high school wrestlers in the state.

“He’s one of the best coaches, and he’s also one of the best dads at the same time,” said Michael Mocco.

“It’s everything you need,” said Peter Mocco. “My dada helps us. He’s got a lot of answers for wrestling.”

16-year-old Peter is the defending state champion in the 190-pound class. Michael, a junior at Cardinal Gibbons, is the two-time state champ and the U17 U.S. World champion in the 215 class.

Their success comes as a result of the strong support system in the family.

“It’s amazing; my family’s awesome,” said Michael. “It’s great having a support system that can really support me on my journey to become the best wrestler I can possibly be.”

Even though they are family, the two brothers who train together are competitive, always pushing each other to bring out their best on the mat.

“They’re both competitors; they both like to compete and get better, and they push each other,” said Jamel Morris, head coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

“Yeah, it gets pretty serious,” said Peter. “I mean, we’re brothers; we both want to see each other get better. Wrestling, it’s physical.”

Michael’s and Peter’s dream is to one day follow in their father’s footsteps and represent the U.S. in the Olympics.

All Steve can ask for is that his two sons enjoy the ride wrestling has to offer.

“It’s a journey, right?” he said. “There’s a finish line to it, but you’re constantly improving, even after you’re done. I’m proud of them, what they put into it. Outside of the sport, just how they handle their business in life every day. They’re good boys. They make me and their mother very happy. It’s a lot of fun to be around them.”

Steve is the assistant wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons. He watched his sons win at regionals this past weekend.

On Thursday, the boys will be competing in Orlando as favorites in their weight classes, hoping to return home as champions.

