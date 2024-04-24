COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - For fans of Lionel Messi, a new exhibit dedicated to his career and personal life is set to open in Coconut Grove.

The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True will officially kick off its world tour on Thursday, but 7News was able to get a sneak-peak of the exhibit before it debuts.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured the state-of-the-art facility, located at The Hangar at Regatta Grove, at 3385 Pan American Drive.

“This is an opportunity for you to kind of live it like he lived it, with him, along his side and kind of feel everything he felt along his complete journey from Argentina to Barcelona, Paris, and then obvious to Miami, and winning the World Cup,” said David Rosenfeld, co-founder of Primo Entertainment.

Fans who visit the exhibit will be able to explore nine different rooms that offer an unprecedented look into the Inter Miami player’s life, including his struggles and successes.

Visitors can even take a shot like Messi and can also get a picture with him.

Messi himself was involved in the storytelling of the art exhibit that displays his life

“Messi knows about it. Messi has been involved in the creation and design of it,” Rosenfeld said. “Of course, it’s the story of his life and his career and he’s got to have a hand in that, right,” Rosenfeld said.

Now, his fans will get to be involved too.

“More than anything, the number one rule always was they need to feel it, and feeling all the moments throughout his career and life, rather than just seeing it or reading about it,” he said. “In every single room, whether it’s in Rosario, in Barcelona or in that final room where he finally wins it all. So that was kind of the idea”

The full experience will last around 75 minutes.

The exhibit will in be in Coconut Grove until the end of June and will be open on the following days and times:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for adults start at $35.90 and for children, they start at $29.90.

The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True will also have an opening in Messi’s birth country of Argentina, which will open in July in Bueno Aires.

