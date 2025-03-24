COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers are not the only hockey team looking to call themselves the best on the ice.

This week the Eagles of North Broward Prep will skate for the high school hockey national championship.

When you think of high school sports dominance in South Florida, hockey is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. However, the North Broward Prep Eagles are rapidly changing that narrative.

“Besides like professional hockey, Tampa, Panthers, you know, people really underestimate Florida hockey,” said Eagles defenseman Cole Jovanovski. “A lot of guys built the team up from last year and prior years, and I think four years all together really works for the guys going. It shows on the ice with our record how good we’ve become.”

The Eagles didn’t just have a good season; they soared to an undefeated 28-0 record, clinching their fourth consecutive high school state championship and fifth in seven years.

NBP is preparing for another national tournament run set to begin this Wednesday in Anaheim, California.

“I think it means a lot to the guys,” said Head Coach Jimmy Gabrioni. “We’ve been a few times, haven’t always advanced, and I think last year, you know, getting to the final four really put a taste in their mouth that they really want to get back there and try to improve on it this year, so they’re excited.”

“Really looking forward to it,” said Eagles Captain Brian Pine. “I don’t think a South Florida team has ever won a national championship. We came close last year, placing third, so I think we just need that extra push.”

Led by Captain Brian Pine and his 61 goals, the Eagles really like their chances.

“We’ve had a good year,” he said. “I think it just shows how far we’ve gone through the course of my four years. And my linemates, they’ve been great. It’s a team effort at the end of the day; I’ve just been lucky to put some in.”

“This group, these guys are just having a ton of fun together. Regardless of whether they’re playing a lot or not playing a lot, in every game or not in every game, I think this group is really having a good time together and feeding off the success that they’ve had.”

Success is even sweeter knowing the reigning Stanley Cup champions call South Florida home.

“I think as the years go on, especially with the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup, it just keeps getting more and more popular,” Brian said. “It’s awesome. I mean, you see little kids on the ice every day. There are more and more of them coming out every everyday. It’s great to see Florida on the map, and we’re just trying to make a name for ourselves down here.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.