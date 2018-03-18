Texas A&M takes down defending champ North Carolina at NCAA Tournament

Defending national champion North Carolina is done in the NCAA Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Texas A&M dominated the second-seeded Tar Heels in an 86-65 win to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Aggies controlled the boards and held Carolina to a paltry 19 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Texas A&M won in Tar Heel-friendly country in Charlotte. It was North Carolina’s first NCAA loss in Charlotte after winning their first 12 games there.

