HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Open is underway and guests who plan to go may wonder what to wear

Every sport has its own unique style and tennis is no exception. So what exactly contributes to great tennis swag?

“You got to dress the part, you want to feel cute, especially in a place like Miami. But you want to be comfy. So what better than athleisure wear,” said Stephanie Fernandez-Blay.

While many tennis enthusiast flocked to the Miami Open to witness some exciting tennis matches, others just opted immerse themselves in the sport they love.

Well, I grew up playing tennis, so I know what works in terms of actually being on the court,” said Bobby Magee. “But I’m also in Miami visiting so I wanted to look tight, but I wanted to also look formal for the event. So I went with like a shorter short, right and then I just went with a form fitting shirt, but something that wouldn’t make me look like a poser. So I don’t want people thinking I’m walking on the court, just that I could if I wanted to.”

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders said this best: “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good and if you play good, they pay good. So what about tennis fans?

He’s right about that though. I can tell you that,” said Alex Fernandez Blay. “You know, we’re in Miami. We got that Miami Vice era bringing back all those colorful colors and that’s what I’m about right here.”

“What makes the perfect tennis swag in your opinion,” asked 7News’ Donovan Campbell.

Oh, gotta be plenty of leg, you know,” said Maggie Corbett.

Some fans even prepared for the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde So-Flo forecast.

“So for me, I got this round, it’s a part of, it’s the swag for sure,” said Steffan Jarrett. “But it’s also like, it may we make it a little bit of drizzle, a little bit of drops. You know what I’m saying? I want to keep myself dry.”

