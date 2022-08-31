DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The world watched Serena Williams grow into a tennis star, and as she prepares to step away from the sport, those who saw her skills develop at a South Florida tennis center are sharing their stories.

Jeff Bingo runs the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, he said it was obvious Williams and her sister Venus would one day be big tennis stars.

“I remember coming back from college and starting my career as a coach and being over at the Delray Beach Swim and Racquet Club, which back in the day was called the Lavers, and they were out there — 12, 13, 14, 15 [years old] — every day [practicing] six hours a day,” he said.

After 23 Grand Slam titles, Williams is closing this chapter on her lengthy career. In a Vogue magazine essay, she wrote she is moving away from tennis following the 2022 U.S. Open.

Monday night, she won her first-round match.

Coach Ivan Baron said Williams is the GOAT of women’s tennis.

“Serena Williams is obviously, probably the greatest tennis player, female, without question. She’s done more for tennis, I would say, off court maybe than even on court,” he said. “She and her sister have really catapulted the game of women’s tennis. Everyone coming up should always remember them.”

Bingo said he doesn’t believe Williams will be able to leave the sport for good. He believes she’ll always have her hand involved in the game at some level.

