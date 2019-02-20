Tennessee Titans Safety receives the key of North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tennessee Titans Safety Johnathan Cyprien received the key to North Miami Beach.

Formerly a North Miami Beach resident and Florida International University football player, Cyprien was honored at North Miami Beach City Hall on Tuesday.

It was proclaimed Johnathan Cyprien Day.

The South Florida native shared his appreciation and support for his college football team.

“It’s all about FIU. That’s no secret. Butch Davis is doing an incredible job with my program,” said Cyprien. “FIU is about to blow the world up right now. We’re going to run in our conference already. I’m just so excited. If you think about a college, don’t take FIU off your list.”

