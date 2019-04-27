Teen cancer survivor announces Dolphins’ 4th-round draft pick

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins announced one of their draft selections with the help of a relentless cancer survivor.

Sonia Rodriguez announced the Dolphins’ fourth-round draft pick in Davie, Saturday.

“The Miami Dolphins select Andrew Van Ginkel as a linebacker from Wisconsin. Congratulations!” she said.

Rodriguez was chosen as a representative of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, an initiative that has raised millions of dollars for cancer patients.

“I think it’s amazing. It means everything for me to have this opportunity,” said Rodriguez, “because it means I can finally give back to the community in a way where it’s like everybody is included, where I can get a bunch of different groups included in this.”

Rodriguez, a high school senior, participated in the challenge for the first time this month. She said she is currently in remission and looks forward to helping others.

