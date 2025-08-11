TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after being suspended from his head coaching job at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Teddy Bridgewater is back in the NFL, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You know, it was always the plan for me, even my team down in South Florida at Miami Northwestern, they knew that I would coach them throughout the season, and then if I had an opportunity to go back and play ball, I would go and do that,” said Bridgewater.

At his introductory press conference with the Bucs on Wednesday, the 32-year-old quarterback addressed the Florida High School Athletic Association’s investigation that led to a suspension stemming from allegations he provided impermissible benefits to players at his alma mater.

“You know, I’m a father first before anything, and when I decided to coach, you know, those players became my sons,” said Bridgewater.

For Teddy B, it was never about cutting corners; it was about caring for kids.

Someone who knows him well, a former high school teammate and now fellow Buc, Lavonte David.

“He gives a lot back to youth football and football back in the Miami area, and you know, it’s unfortunate that he’s going through it, but i think he’ll be fine, man,” said David.

Bridgewater, former star at the West in the late 2000s, admits stepping away from his alma mater, even for the NFL won’t be easy.

“It’s a great group of kids, man, and you know, they see so much hope when they look at me, and you know, I always say it’s food for my soul,” said Bridgewater. “It’s the way that I feed my soul and it allows me to stay young, being around those kids.”

Now trading the Friday night lights for NFL Sundays, Teddy hopes his return to the league fuels the next generation.

“They’ll get to play a game on a Friday night and probably get to drive across state, and come watch the Bucs play and see coach on the sideline,” said Bridgewater. “So it’s like, man, you know, coach is just continuing to just serve as motivation.”

