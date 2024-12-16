NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater retired from the league last season and returned to his high school as a coach to deliver his alma mater a state title.

“I’m very excited, man, especially in year one, being able to get it with this staff,” he said. “I wouldn’t have wanna do it with anyone else, man. This, this style, they grind, they put in the hours. I’ve been, I’ve been, excuse my language, I’ve been an (expletive) to them and they’ve accepted the challenge, and we’re with champions now.”

It was the running of the Bulls in the 3A state title game against the Jacksonville Reigns. The 41-to-nothing win by the West capped off one of the most dominant playoff runs in years.

Last year, Northwestern finished the season with a 4-6 record.

Man, those kids deserve it,” he said. “They stuck with us in February. They trusted the process. We just told ’em, ‘Man, you stay together man. You get to walk this walk together for the rest of your lives. If you win this game,’ and they want it 10 years from now when we have practice on Thanksgiving, they’ll come back and reminisce.”

Junior wide receiver Calvin Russell had a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Bulls a 14-to-nothing lead.

“It’s great to win with these guys,” Russell said. “The funnest team I’ve been on so far and these last three years, these last three years, been a lot of ups and downs, but you know, it’s been the funnest years of my life and I can’t wait to win again.”

Once the game was over, Bridgewater was first to be dancing on the sidelines and then was on the streets to continue the celebration.

This was Northwestern’s first state title since 2019.

“It means a lot to the kids, school, the community, Liberty City in general, man,” Bridgewater said. “But Northwestern is doing well. Liberty City is fine. We’ve been saying this for years and it’s great to be back on top.”

Northwestern now has nine state titles overall.

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School won the 1A State Championships. That’s four straight wins for the Lions.

American Heritage won the 4A State Championships, which is there sixth overall.

St. Thomas Aquinas of 5A won their sixth straight state title. Their state record is 16th overall.

