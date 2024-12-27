MIAMI (WSVN) - NFL star Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement. The 32-year-old is joining the Detroit lions as a veteran backup QB for their playoff run.

Bridgewater spent the fall coaching at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern Senior High to the Florida Class 3A state title earlier this month.

The lions have clinched a playoff spot and can earn the top seed in the NFC with two more wins.

Bridgewater served as a backup for the lions last year.

In 2022 he played with the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.