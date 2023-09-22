A group of high school students and staff delivered a show of solidarity to a student athlete who is recovering in the hospital and is facing a tough road ahead after he suffered a devastating injury on the field.

7News cameras captured a school bus pulling into HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Thursday afternoon. Inside were around 60 football players and staff from Homestead Senior High School.

Their mission: to deliver a large “get well soon” banner, filled with dozens of signatures and well wishes, to Homestead Bronco player Frederick Climpson.

“Get well, Fred, and all the signatures from people at the school, from students at the school. Like, it was a very touching moment,” said Curtis Brown, the school’s athletic director.

Students went up to visit their friend and teammate.

“It was nice to see students gather around and express their sentiments, their well wishes,” said Samuel Louis, the school’s principal. “They even led prayer sessions, on their own.”

Prayers for a strong recovery for the 15-year-old sophomore after he took a direct helmet-to-helmet hit at a game on Sept. 13 — his first game on the junior varsity football team.

On Thursday, the Broncos were united as one to visit their ailing teammate.

“And see him extending his hand to try to shake the guys’ hands. He had smiles on his face, his eyes just lit up; it was beautiful,” said Louis.

A beauty that this team didn’t expect to see so soon.

Louis said Climpson underwent two surgeries, and they were very successful.

Now Louis and Brown can see that Climpson’s fight for the ball on the field will translate well to his fight for a strong recovery.

“He gave a firm handshake, he knew we were there, he made eye contact,” said Brown, “and so, you know, a touching moment, but at the same time hopeful for a speedy recovery.”

With help from doctors and his team now on his defense.

“I mean, these kids love him. They love their team, they love their school,” said Louis, “so, this is tough, but we’ll get through it together.”

The Broncos’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday at home. The coaches said practice is a little different without one of their star players on the field, but everything they’re doing is for Climpson.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Climpson. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

