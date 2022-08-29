MIAMI (WSVN) - Since the passing of 22-year-old FIU linebacker Luke Knox, Monday was the first time his teammates and coaches had a chance to let people know how much Knox meant to the program.

“He would brighten up any room, really. Luke was always high energy,” said Dorian Hall. “I loved the man all the time. It’s going to be a hard loss.”

“When something like that happens to you, it makes you look inside, retrospective,” said FIU football coach Mike Mike MacIntyre, “and I think that that makes you look and kind of put things back into the right categories, right perspective, understanding a life’s fragile, life’s precious, take handle of every moment you can.”

Knox, who studied business at FIU, died on Aug. 17.

While the cause of his death has not been revealed, police don’t suspect foul play.

“The grieving process goes on for a while and it will keep going on,” MacIntyre said.

While Knox’s presence will certainly be missed on and off the field, MacIntyre is making sure Knox will never be forgotten.

“We’re putting a sticker on our helmet, the number 16 [and] Knox with his dates, and then also, we’re going to have a moment of silence at the game, and when the captains come out, they’re going to bring his jersey out,” MacIntyre said.

Kick off for FIU’s season opener is set for 7 p.m., Thursday.

