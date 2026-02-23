MIAMI (WSVN) - Team USA Men’s Hockey arrived at Miami International Airport after winning Olympic Gold, Sunday morning over Canada.

They took down rival country Canada 2-1 in sudden overtime, after a game winning golden goal from center Jack Hughes.

This is the U.S.’ first men’s hockey gold medal since the fabled 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team who upset the Soviet Union and then went on to beat Finland for the gold.

The team landed in Miami after their flight had to be diverted due to the blizzard occurring across the northeast.

Video from 7Skyforce shows a water cannon salute as the team’s plane landed on the runway.

They were welcomed by fans of all ages who held up signs welcoming the USA team to the MIA and wearing team jerseys. Many of them told 7News they were excited to get a glimpse of their favorite players because they don’t know if this chance will come up again.

“Very exciting to see this happen because it might never happen again,” said a young fan.

“It’s so exciting and it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” said another young fan.

7News cameras captured many of these young fans, who had been waiting for this moment since early Monday morning, getting autographs from players

Speaking to 7News after passing through the double doors, players said it was great to be back on American soil following their victory.

“It’s been a whirlwind, amazing. It’s a dream of ours and it’s an amazing way to unite the country. We felt the support being across the Atlantic and now being back on home soil, we can feel it the second we were wheels on the ground,” said Team USA’s Matthew Tkachuk.

“Gold medals is so important for us because we work so hard to get to the point and it’s for us but the best part is, it’s for– I was saying this the day of the gold medal– for all the guys who came before us, all the young kids who are going to come after us,” said Team USA’s Jack Hughes.

“Feeling great, a little tired but feels good to be home and celebrate with the guys and our families last night. It’s special, it means a lot,” said Team USA captain Auston Matthews.

Bill Zito, who served as the assistant general manager for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, told 7News the team feels like a big family.

“They’re really a great group of guys, same with the coaching staff. It reminds me a lot of the [Florida] Panthers. The way everybody– It’s like a big family,” said Zito.

Also spotted at the airport: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The mayor said the county was prepared for the sudden change of plans due to the weather up north and was able to get the arrival and subsequent celebration set up.

7Skyforce captured the team arriving to the 1 Hotel South Beach where they are resting before getting ready for their nighttime itinerary.

“It’s pretty freaking cool, I’m not going to lie to you. It’s really the dream. Now it’s starting to hit that everybody here, the support, it’s really special,” said Team USA’s Brady Tkachuk.

The team is expected to celebrate their historic win on Monday night with dinner in the late afternoon before heading to E11EVEN Miami.

Following their Monday night victory party, the team will be wheels up to Washington D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The president personally invited them all to join him after they won the gold medal.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.