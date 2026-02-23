MIAMI (WSVN) - Olympic-sized celebrations were underway Monday night for Team USA Men’s Hockey following their gold medal win over Canada on Sunday.

The team rolled across Miami Beach on a double-decker bus as USA chants echoed through the streets.

“Follow your dreams!” said Team USA’s Matthew Tkachuk atop the bus.

Their gold medal victory kicked off with a quick nap at 1 Hotel South Beach after touching down at Miami International Airport earlier on Monday. 7News cameras captured the team arriving at the hotel.

“It’s pretty freaking cool, I’m not going to lie to you. It’s really the dream. Now it’s starting to hit that everybody here, the support, it’s really special,” said Team USA’s Brady Tkachuk outside the help.

After a little power nap, the equipment, beer, and the players boarded the bus to enjoy dinner at Cote in Miami’s Design District.

But before they ever made it to the table, excited fans crowded them for a meet and greet at the restaurant’s entrance.

“Like it was 1980 all over again!” said a fan.

“It was so exciting! So lucky that we got to witness this moment,” said another fan.

“It feels great. To see him in person, to see the gold medals!” said a third fan.

The bad weather across the northeast diverted the team’s flight to South Florida on Monday, but it was just enough time for fans and Miami-Dade County officials to prepare to honor the champions as they deserve.

Video from 7Skyforce shows a water cannon salute as the team’s plane landed on the runway at Miami International Airport.

Some players walked through the airport’s doors with gold medals draped around their necks, fresh off their 2-1 overtime win early Monday afternoon.

This is the U.S.’s first men’s hockey gold medal since the fabled 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team upset the Soviet Union and then beat Finland for the gold.

They were welcomed by fans of all ages who held up signs and wore team jerseys. Many of them told 7News they were excited to get a glimpse of their favorite players because they don’t know if this chance will come up again.

“Very exciting to see this happen because it might never happen again,” said fan Brady.

“It’s so exciting, and it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” said another young fan.

7News cameras captured many of these fans, who had been waiting for this moment since early Monday morning, getting autographs from players and celebrating the team.

“It was pretty cool! I mean, Jack Hughes scored the game-winner. That’s a really nice signature,” said a fan who got his jersey signed by the player.

Speaking to 7News after greeting fans, players said it was great to be back on American soil following their victory.

“It’s been a whirlwind, amazing. It’s a dream of ours, and it’s an amazing way to unite the country. We felt the support being across the Atlantic, and now being back on home soil, we can feel it the second we set wheels on the ground,” said Team USA’s Tkachuk.

“Gold medals is so important for us because we work so hard to get to the point and it’s for us but the best part is, it’s for– I was saying this the day of the gold medal– for all the guys who came before us, all the young kids who are going to come after us,” said Team USA’s Jack Hughes.

“Feeling great, a little tired, but it feels good to be home and celebrate with the guys and our families last night. It’s special, it means a lot,” said Team USA captain Auston Matthews.

Bill Zito, who served as the assistant general manager for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, told 7News the team feels like a big family.

“They’re really a great group of guys, same with the coaching staff. It reminds me a lot of the [Florida] Panthers. The way everybody– It’s like a big family,” said Zito.

Also spotted at the airport: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The mayor said the county was prepared for the sudden change in plans due to the weather up north and was able to arrange the arrival and subsequent celebration.

Hours later, the team went from sealing the gold win for Team USA to creating gold medal memories in the 305.

The teammates will be partying at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on Monday night. Cameras were rolling as a group of fans lined up outside the club to party with the team.

“We’re major Cats fans and we’re fortunate enough to come to this exact spot this year to celebrate their Stanley Cup win and we’re so excited we could do it again and this time it can be for the entire country and I love that,” said a woman.

Following their Monday night victory party, the team will be wheels-up for Washington, D.C., to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The president personally invited them all to join him after they won the gold medal.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.