MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Team USA Men’s Hockey has arrived at Miami International Airport after winning Olympic Gold, Sunday morning over Canada.

They took down rival country Canada 2-1 in sudden overtime, after a game winning golden goal from center Jack Hughes.

This is the U.S.’ first men’s hockey gold medal since the fabled 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team who upset the Soviet Union and then went on to beat Finland for the gold.

A USA Hockey representative is set to speak to media as the team arrives.

The team landed in Miami after their flight had to be diverted due to the blizzard occurring across the northeast.

The team is expected to celebrate their historic win on Monday night at Club E11EVEN in Miami.

