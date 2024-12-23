(CNN) — A spectacular hole-in-one from Tiger Woods’ son Charlie was not enough to overcome two-time major winner Bernhard Langer and his son Jason on Sunday at the PNC Championship – a two-day, 36-hole competition that features 20 major champions and their family members playing in a scramble format.

Team Woods and Team Langer both started the final round of the tournament tied at -13, and 18 holes was not enough to separate the teams at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

But in the end, it was Team Langer winning the tournament for the second consecutive year, and the sixth time winning this event for 67-year-old team anchor Bernhard.

Team Woods sprang into the lead on the fourth hole with a hole-in-one from Charlie Woods that drew a huge reaction from proud father Tiger which will live in highlight reels for years to come.

The Langers were steady and relentless throughout their round, repeatedly drawing even with Team Woods, only to see the Woodses re-establish their lead. Team Langer birdied eight of the nine holes on the back nine Sunday, one stroke better than Team Woods, as both teams finished 36 holes at -28 to force a playoff.

As the two teams replayed hole No. 18, Tiger Woods’ approach shot wound up in the fringe just off the green, leaving the door open for Jason Langer to take the advantage with a shot to the middle of the green, about 15 feet from the flagstick.

Charlie Woods had the best putt for Team Woods, but his attempt had a bit too much pace, lipping out as it sped past the hole while Charlie dropped to his knees in agony.

After Jason Langer missed his attempt, it all fell to Bernhard. Displaying the nerves that won him a pair of Masters championships, Langer sank his putt to win the tournament.

Even the disappointing loss couldn’t dampen the spirits of the younger Woods.

“I mean it was awesome,” Charlie Woods told broadcaster NBC afterwards.

“No one made a mistake today, so that was the most fun I’ve ever had. And on top of that made an ace. I don’t think I can top that. It was awesome.”

For his part, Bernhard Langer was gracious in victory.

“I truly enjoyed playing with Tiger today and Charlie,” Langer said after receiving his trophy.

“They’re such wonderful competitors and great human beings. It was fun to see the two of them out there together. And when Charlie made that hole-in-one, I’ve never seen Tiger happier than when his son made his first hole-in-one. It was a fantastic moment and a thrill for us to be a part of it.”

Charlie Woods steals the show with his first-ever hole-in-one

Tiger Woods may be the best golfer ever, but the best shot of the day belonged to his son Charlie.

On the par 3 fourth hole, Charlie’s tee shot landed softly on the green rolled into the hole for a hole-in one. The 15-year-old was walking off the tee and didn’t initially realize that his ball had dropped in for eagle.

As the crowd roared, Charlie sheepishly asked “Did it go in?”

Proud father Tiger was grinning ear to ear as they celebrated with a hug and a playful shove from the elder Woods.

The ace was young Woods’ first-ever hole-in-one and catapulted Team Woods into the tournament lead.

As he walked toward the fourth green Charlie told Golf Channel, “It was awesome! I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up and see it.”

After the grueling day, Tiger was still in awe of his son’s tremendous play on Sunday.

“It was one of the highlights that we’ve ever had. We’re talking about earlier on the hole previous, he made his first eagle,” Woods said. “And now he just made his first hole-in-one. It was a magical two-hole stretch. I’m just so happy for him and for the enjoyment we had as a family.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.