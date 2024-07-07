FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida high school students were feeling the need for solar-powered speed this weekend.

High schoolers from across the U.S., including the Solar Owls team from Florida Atlantic University High School, will be competing in the Solar Car Challenge at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The students, who will race a cruiser they designed and built themselves, spoke with 7News from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

“We have here a four-seater solar car. We’re going to leave soon for our race at the Texas Motor Speedway for the American Solar Car Challenge,” said one of FAU High’s participants. “Were up against three other teams. This is our first year.”

The Solar Car Challenge is focused on motivating students in areas of science, technology and alternative energy. The races are scheduled to take place July 14-17.

