MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A local barber has gotten a lot of attention from a local sports team.

Steven Rivera is said to be a cut above the rest.

“Thankfully to Cameron Wake and Lamar Miller at the time when they got drafted and that’s why it goes to say like, pipeline,” Rivera said. “Some of them I’ve been cutting since college.”

While those fins are long gone, head coach Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins team love Rivera’s skill so much that they built a barbershop in the team’s new $135 million practice facility in Miami Gardens.

The gesture makes Rivera a cutting pioneer.

“The first in an NFL facility to be exact but coach Flo, you know, me and him, we’re both from Honduras,” he said. “I love him for what he did for me when he didn’t have to during the pandemic. Last year, a lot of us barbers got hit hard, Flo, he made it his priority like, ‘Hey, we need Steve in the building,'”

“Steve’s one of my favorite people around here, not just because he does a good job with my haircut, but I think he’s just a great overall human being,” said Flores.

During the pandemic, Rivera was also able to take his barbershop on the road.

“Everybody appreciates his time and his dedication and how often he comes down here,” said Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, “he’ll pull up to your house, wherever you are.”

According to his athletic clients, once Rivera defines your dome, he’s your barber for life.

“I’m locked in, I ain’t letting nobody else touch my hair, especially after the first day he cut mine,” said Hurricanes wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith.

It wasn’t a member of the Dolphins or Canes who helped make Steven’s dreams of becoming a business owner a reality, it was Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater.

“One morning he texted me, he was like, ‘Hey man, what would take Canes barber to the next level?'” said Rivera, “and for him to take his time early in the morning now to shoot me a message like that made me really think like — what will? What can take me to the level?”

After searching and finding the perfect Sprinter van, with no hesitation, Tedy B cut the check and the Canes barber business was rolling.

“When I say, Donovan, I was in some tears… it just shows there’s good-hearted people out there in this world,” said Rivera.

“I’m just a humble servant, man,” said Bridgewater. “God placed me on this earth for a reason and that’s part of my reason, part of my purpose, part of my mission, just to see others happy and see others’ dreams come true.”

