Taco Bell to give out free Doritos Locos Tacos

(WSVN) - Stop by your local Taco Bell to receive a free taco thanks to the World Series.

It’s part of the fast food chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion where complimentary Doritos Locos Tacos are given out if a base is stolen in the World Series.

Last week, Nationals’ Trea Turner did just that during game one.

The free tacos will be given out Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations.

