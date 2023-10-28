(WSVN) - Taco Bell has brought back its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign for the World Series.

Fans can snag a free taco when a player steals a base, but customers have to register for a Rewards account on the fast food chain’s website and download the app in order to be notified and claim their free item.

Game 2 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers kicks off Saturday night. Fox Sports coverage starts at 7 p.m., right here on 7.

