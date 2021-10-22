(WSVN) - Jacksonville Jaguars player Dawuane Smoot and his wife welcomed a baby girl, but the new arrival could not wait for the hospital.

The defensive lineman and his wife, Aumari Smoot, were heading out the door to the hospital, Tuesday morning, but before they could get out, the mother fell to her knees.

Smoot quickly caught his wife and helped deliver their second child in their living room.

“The whole thing was chaotic,” said Aumari, “and I’m just so proud of him for how he handled the situation.”

“She’s being coy right now. She’s definitely, really, the real MVP,” said Dawuane. “She just jumped right into action, pulled the umbilical cord off, and she looked up, took a big breath and started crying.”

In an Instagram post, Dawuane said it was the scariest moment of his life.

He later called his wife “mom of the year.”

Thankfully, mom and baby are doing well.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.