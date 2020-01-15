Super Bowl Host Committee holds panel discussing events leading up to game, future Super Bowls

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Super Bowl Host Committee held a panel at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens to discuss events leading up to the game, the economic impact this year’s Super Bowl will have and future Super Bowls.

Rodney Barreto, the chairmain of the Super Bowl Host Committee, was one of those on hand for the Wednesday panel.

“We know that Super Bowls belong in South Florida,” Barreto said. “I think we’re going to show the ownership there’s no reason to be in Minnesota when it’s -12 degrees. It needs to be in South Florida.”

During the panel, members spoke about the importance of this year’s Super Bowl as the game nears.

“This is huge,” said Barry Moskowitz, the Associate Vice President of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is the Super Bowl of events, no pun intended. The stadium only seats approximately 65,000 people. However, we’re anticipating over 100,000 visitors to the destination to be part of the festivities, the activities, all of the events leading up to the game.”

The committee has also released a new advertisement for Super Bowl Live, a series of free events to be held at Bayfront Park from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.

“We’re going to do Super Bowl Live, which is a new component,” Barreto said. “We’ve never done it before. We’re doing that at Bayfront Park, which is a weeklong free to the public activations and concerts, so it’s gonna be a great, great community spirit for all the new visitors that are coming to our town.”

This year’s Super Bowl is projected to bring more than $500 million in revenue to South Florida.

“Not only is it about the economic impact that it generates for the city, but it’s also about exposing this amazing destination to potential visitors that haven’t been here in a while,” Moskowitz said.

Miami is now in the rotation with the NFL, and plans are in place to host many more Super Bowls.

“We’re no longer bidding on Super Bowls,” Barreto said. “They’ve already invited us, so we’re hoping to either receive ’26, ’27, ’28 or ’29. We’re waiting for the owners to decide.”

The committee said they expect 100 million people in 70 different countries outside of North America to watch the game on TV.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Feb. 2.

