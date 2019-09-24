Super Bowl history museum exhibit to open ahead of Miami hosting Super Bowl 54

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl with a history lesson about the game.

The traveling exhibit Gridiron Glory opens at the HistoryMiami Museum, Saturday.

The exhibit features the best of the best from the Football Hall of Fame in Ohio, including memorabilia from past ball games and those of football legends like Miami’s own Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

As organizers continue to set up the exhibit for the grand opening, they say football fans don’t want to miss it.

“We managed to put this exhibit together to kind of give you an experience, the complete history of NFL and professional football,” Jason Aikens, curator of the Super Bowl exhibit, said. “The greatest items we have of our collection are in this exhibit.”

“You know, you have some great artifacts that are gonna be here, including the footballs that were used to break the passing record by Marino,” Jorge Zamanillo, executive director of HistoryMiami Museum, said. “I mean, where else are you gonna see that? Unless you go to Ohio. It’s kind of in Ohio, so this is it. This is the place to be.”

Gridiron Glory will run in HistoryMiami Museum from Saturday through Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.