Super Bowl champ Derrick Nnadi celebrates by paying shelter dogs’ adoption fees

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSVN) — After winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi decided to celebrate in a special way.

Nnadi celebrated his big win by paying for the adoption fees for the animals at the KC Pet Project.

Nnadi has been helping out the homeless animals through out the season through the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. In September, he pledged to pay for the adoption fees for a dog every time he won a game.

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending,” the organization said on Facebook.

Nnadi and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl, leading to the franchise’s first championship in 50 years.

