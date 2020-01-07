Super Bowl 54 limited edition bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSVN) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited edition bobblehead doll commemorating the upcoming Super Bowl 54 in honor of National Bobblehead Day.

Manufactured by FOCO, the vintage Bobble Boy stands on a base that reads “Super Bowl LIV” with “Miami 02.02.2020” printed underneath and is adorned with official Super Bowl colors, according to the press release. The front of his jersey bears the official Super Bowl 54 logo that incorporates the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“We’re excited to release the latest vintage Super Bowl Bobblehead commemorating Super Bowl 54 in Miami,” Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said. “The vintage-like bobblehead fits in perfectly given the history of the big game, and it will make a great addition to any Super Bowl party and bobblehead collection.”

The bobbleheads are available on the museum’s online store for $25 plus a shipping charge of $8 per order.

Super Bowl 54 will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.