Students, teachers at American Heritage play kickball to support cheerleader dealing with Cushing Syndrome

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - American Heritage High School held a special kickball tournament to support a student suffering from Cushing Syndrome.

The students made their way to the field to try to pay for Sophia Hurtado’s medical expenses.

She was diagnosed with the syndrome earlier this year.

“We usually don’t get this much of a turnout for regular events after school but this is a lot of people,” said American Heritage student Chloe Tyler.

“Our junior class president had the idea of doing a fundraiser. Bring some awareness to Cushing disease and the struggle the Hurtados are going through by having a kickball game where we can all come and celebrate her,” said American Heritage teacher Krisynda Cicos.

Due to her current condition, Hurtado is currently in a Boston hospital receiving treatment.

“Her, being the ray of sunshine she is, it makes us really sad to see the place that she’s in right now,” said American Heritage student Danielle Bonder. “Showing her that how many people came out today really made her happy and actually put a smile on her face which probably hasn’t been in a while.”

Hurtado sent a message to her American Heritage community members after the tournament.

“I am very grateful for being part of the Heritage family. I love and miss you all. I hope to see you all soon,” said Hurtado.

“They actually Face Timed her while she was in the hospital bed and I think she is really taking something from this which is: we’re there to support her,” said American Heritage teacher Jessica Miliffe.

The field was packed for the special tournament, where six teams of 10 to 12 students made it out to help the Hurtado family.

They were able to raise over $750 for the Hurtado family.

“It’s good to know that there’s love around the community that we have a Heritage,” said another student.

