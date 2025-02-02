TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of special students athletes gathered in Tampa for the second annual “Dragon’s Fury” event.

The special event brought together around 250 athletes and 600 volunteers from 11 different schools.

Participants took part in various sports and activities at the Olympic Village.

“It’s amazing to watch them,” said Jocelyn Maroon-Hart, assistant principal at Jefferson High School. “This is their special day; it’s one day that’s all about them and watching them interact with each other, and the other schools, and then the buddies. It’s just the best thing.”

“It’s really awesome,” said student athlete Hector Rodriguez. “I was just walking, eating lunch, playing some games and throwing balls.”

School officials said volunteers put a lot of hours and effort into making it special for everyone and were a huge part of being able to put the event together.

