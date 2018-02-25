PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ice hockey team won the Florida championship, 11 days after a gunman killed 17 of their classmates and staff members.

The fourth-seeded Eagles upset top-ranked East Lake 3-1 in the Sunday morning semifinals at a minor-league rink near Fort Myers, then routed Tampa Jesuit 7-4 in the afternoon finals.

Ice hockey in Florida is a club sport sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida.

