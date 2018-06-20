Stoneman Douglas hockey team honored at the NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV. – Student athletes from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High were honored by the National Hockey League, Wednesday evening.

Members of the Stoneman Douglas hockey team were brought up on stage at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, where they received a standing ovation.

Jesse Guttenberg, one of the players on stage, lost his sister Jaime in the Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives on February 14.

Former Stoneman Douglas team captain Matthew Hauptman spoke on behalf of the players.

“On behalf of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hockey Club, we would like to thank the Panthers organization and the NHL for all they have done and continue to do for us,” he said. “You were there for us, and we truly appreciate your support.”

The Florida Panthers said they will continue to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting this upcoming season, with the Stoneman Douglas hockey team invited to events at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Most of the Panther coaches, players and staff live in Parkland and have children who go to school in the area.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.